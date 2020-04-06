MINNEAPOLIS, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, has introduced free on-line “Virtual Commencement Centers” to help all high schools and colleges celebrate their Class of 2020 graduates and preserve their schools’ graduation traditions.

Jostens Virtual Commencement Centers have been designed for the high school and college markets, and deliver exclusive digital tools to help school leaders plan and execute a graduation ceremony on-line, in the event traditional commencement events are canceled due to COVID-19. Both are provided at no cost to schools or families.

“At Jostens we believe every graduate deserves to be celebrated, especially this year,” said John Bibeault, Vice President and General Manager of Jostens Scholastic division. “We work with principals all over the country who are managing school safety and closures related to COVID-19, and they’re looking for resources to help plan and execute a commencement ceremony virtually if need be. The tools we’ve developed, and are offering at no cost to them, will help them do that in a safe, celebratory way.”

“The college commencement ceremony is meaningful for students, alumni, and also to the school, as it represents tradition,” said Chris Poitras, Vice President and General Manager of Jostens College Division. “Our Virtual Commencement Center is something college administrators and commencement directors are looking for, to celebrate their graduates and honor their school traditions.”

Both high school and college Virtual Commencement Centers will deliver free digital tools to help school leaders plan and execute a graduation commencement on-line, including Pomp & Circumstance audio files, digital commencement speeches from notable personalities, student slide templates, and additional digital connection tools for school administrators.

“I don’t think there’s a principal in the country who wants to cancel graduation, but many are trying to figure out how to pull it off in these challenging times,” said Dr. Scott Seaman, Executive Director of the Association of Washington School Principals. “Creative, accessible solutions like the Jostens Virtual Commencement Center gives every school a chance to celebrate every senior. The graduating Class of 2020 deserves the best graduation experience possible, period.”

Free access to Jostens high school and college Virtual Commencement Centers is available through Jostens high school and college sales representatives.

