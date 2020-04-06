MINNEAPOLIS, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the at-home treatment of chronic diseases, today reported preliminary revenue results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, withdrew its 2020 financial outlook and provided a business update on the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



First Quarter 2020 Preliminary Revenue Summary:

First quarter 2020 preliminary total revenue is expected to be in the range of $43.0 million to $44.0 million, representing growth of approximately 14% to 17% year-over-year. First quarter 2020 total revenue was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in the month of March.



-- Excluding the contribution to first quarter 2019 revenue related to the Company’s adoption of ASC 842, the first quarter 2020 expected revenue range reflects year-over-year growth of approximately 24% to 27% on an operational basis

First quarter 2020 preliminary revenue is expected to be comprised of:



-- Flexitouch system revenue in the range of $38.0 million to $39.0 million, representing growth of approximately 11% to 14% year-over-year



-- Other revenue in the range of $5.0 million to $5.1 million, representing growth of approximately 43% to 45% year-over-year

Full Year 2020 Financial Outlook:

Due to the rapidly evolving environment and continued uncertainties associated with COVID-19, the Company is withdrawing its full year 2020 financial outlook. The Company intends to provide additional information on the impact of COVID-19, to the extent practicable, during its first quarter earnings call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2020.

At December 31, 2019, the Company had approximately $45.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. As of April 6, 2020, the Company had no outstanding borrowings on its $10.0 million revolving credit facility.

“We are grateful to the healthcare professionals who are tirelessly caring for patients on the front lines of this pandemic, and our thoughts go out to all who have been impacted,” said Gerald R. Mattys, Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. “During this challenging time, we have proactively implemented multiple initiatives to support our clinicians, patients, and employees. In the first quarter of 2020, we achieved strong revenue growth of 14% to 17% on a reported basis, and 24% to 27% on an operational basis, due in part to increasing awareness of our products in treating patients at home, as our Flexitouch system has been shown to reduce hospitalizations. Our revenue in the first two months of the year was ahead of our expectations. Beginning in March, our revenue growth was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted our ability to access our clinician customers and their patients. Specifically, we saw healthcare facilities and clinics restricting access to their clinicians, reducing patient consultations and treatments, or closing temporarily due to COVID-19. As a direct result, we have changed many of our processes and practices in an effort to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our business so that we can seamlessly support our clinicians and safely make our at-home therapies available for patients.”

Mr. Mattys continued: “As most of our clinician customers practice outside of the hospital, they can respond to patient requests for therapy and interact with us virtually. To date, our supply chain has been functioning well, and we have multiple safeguards in place designed to satisfy future demand for our products. Finally, we expect COVID-19 will continue to impact our near-term financial results; however, we remain confident in our long-term opportunity related to the $5+ billion U.S. lymphedema market and plan to continue expanding our commercial organization this year to further enhance our growth profile. With differentiated products supported by strong clinical evidence, multiple tailwinds driving our long-term growth and a solid balance sheet to support our future initiatives, we believe we are positioned to continue our track record of delivering sustained and profitable growth as this crisis subsides.”

Health & Safety:

Tactile Medical’s goal is the safety of its employees, clinicians and patients. To meet this goal and the needs of our customers, we are taking important actions to help mitigate potential risks created by COVID-19, including:

Adjusting work and operations to keep employees safe while continuing to serve our clinicians and patients. As an essential business under federal guidelines, Tactile Medical continues to manufacture product and has implemented multiple, smaller rotational shifts and other best practices to protect the health and safety of our workforce.

Implementing remote and flexible work arrangements for employees wherever possible, including real-time, on-line training of our new sales reps.

Initiating employee travel and contact restrictions to reduce exposure.

Collaborating with payers to modify coverage requirements by serving patients virtually.

Postponing large medical education programs and conducting virtual meetings whenever possible, including virtual patient demonstrations and trainings.

When in-person visits are required, Tactile Medical is supporting customers and patients by using rigorous infection control practices.

The financial information in this release is preliminary and subject to completion of the Company’s financial reporting processes and review. Tactile Medical intends to report its first quarter 2020 financial results on May 4, 2020.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of Expected First Quarter 2020 Revenue to Expected First Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Revenue Growth Rates(1)

PRELIMINARY (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Expected Three Months Ended (Dollars in millions) March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Increase Reported Low High Low High Total revenue $ 37.6 $ 43.0 $ 44.0 14 % 17 % Less: Operating lease revenue(2) (2.8 ) N/A N/A 9 % 9 % Total non-GAAP revenue $ 34.8 $ 43.0 $ 44.0 24 % 27 %

Growth rates may not foot due to rounding The operating lease revenue excluded from first quarter 2019 revenue in the adjustment was related to rental agreements commencing prior to December 31, 2018, which were recognized as month-to-month operating leases in the first quarter of 2019 and do not contribute to the Company’s revenue results in 2020.



