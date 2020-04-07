Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik”) today announced that its Nomination Committee proposes the election of Cecilia Qvist to Kinnevik’s Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting in May 2020. The Committee further proposes the re-election of all current Board members, and the re-election of the Chairman of the Board, Dame Amelia Fawcett.



Cecilia Qvist is the Global Head of Markets at Spotify, the world’s largest and most engaging audio platform with more than 100 million premium subscribers, where she oversees the company’s global growth strategy both in existing and new geographies. Before joining Spotify in 2017, Cecilia held senior positions at Ericsson and Swedbank, and she currently also serves on the Board of Catena Media, the online lead generation company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, where she has declined re-election at the company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting.

Cristina Stenbeck, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, commented:

“The Nomination Committee is pleased that Cecilia has agreed to join the Kinnevik Board. Cecilia brings vital insights into how digital platforms engage consumers worldwide, and on how businesses can grow in excess of their market by providing innovative services that drive and cater to changes in consumer behavior. Drawing on her learnings from her other engagements, past and current, Cecilia will also bring valuable perspectives on business development within regulated sectors such as financial services, technology and telecom, as well as public company board experience. The entire Nomination Committee is impressed by Cecilia’s enthusiasm to help Kinnevik in its investment ambitions.”

Cristina Stenbeck continued:

“The Nomination Committee continues to develop the Board composition in order to lead and oversee Kinnevik’s management team in its execution of the strategy outlined at last year’s Capital Markets Day. The Committee looks forward to propose further additions to the Board, including deepening its expertise and experience from international venture and growth capital investment.”

The Nomination Committee's complete proposals are presented in the notice convening Kinnevik's Annual General Meeting to be held on 11 May 2020. The Nomination Committee comprises Cristina Stenbeck appointed by Verdere S.à r.l. and CMS Sapere Aude Trust, Hugo Stenbeck appointed by AMS Sapere Aude Trust (in prior to its Kinnevik ownership being transferred to Alces Maximus LLC), James Anderson appointed by Baillie Gifford, Ramsay Brufer appointed by Alecta, and Marie Klingspor.





Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people’s lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday consumer needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

