SEATTLE, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global hydroxychloroquine market is estimated to be valued at US$ 484.9 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 45.7% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Hydroxychloroquine Market:

Key trends in the market include viral disease outbreaks, increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, and increasing approvals and launches of new products by key market players.

According to the Arthritis Research UK, 2017, around 44,000 people were suffering from rheumatoid arthritis in Scotland in 2017. Similarly, in March 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that around 54.4 million U.S. adults suffer from arthritis and the cases are expected to reach around 78 million by 2040.

Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3727

Furthermore, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) 2017–18 National Health Survey (NHS) reported that around 458,000 Australians were suffering from rheumatoid arthritis in 2017-18 and represented 13% of all arthritis conditions in Australia.

Moreover, increased demand of hydroxychloroquine due to coronavirus outbreak is expected to propel growth of the hydroxychloroquine market. For instance, on March 19, 2020, Mylan N.V. ramped up the manufacturing of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to meet the increased demand for treating the patients with coronavirus disease (COVID 19).

Key Market Takeaways:

The global hydroxychloroquine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 45.7% over the forecast period, owing to disease outbreaks such as coronavirus and increasing prevalence of malaria and rheumatoid arthritis. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people infected with coronavirus reached around 105,792 on April 1, 2020, in Italy.

is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 45.7% over the forecast period, owing to disease outbreaks such as coronavirus and increasing prevalence of malaria and rheumatoid arthritis. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people infected with coronavirus reached around 105,792 on April 1, 2020, in Italy. North America is expected to hold largest share in the global market, owing to presence of key players in the region such as Novartis International AG, Cardinal Health, and Sanofi S.A, and increasing incidence of coronavirus disease. According to the World Health Organization, around 163,199 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID 19) were reported on April 1, 2020, in the U.S.

Key players operating in the global hydroxychloroquine market include—

Sanofi S.A., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Laurus Labs Limited, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Prasco Laboratories, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Novartis International AG, Concordia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Covis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cardinal Health, Aphena Pharma Solutions Tennessee, Inc., Mylan N.V., McKesson Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lupin Pharmaceutical, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Buy this Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3727

Market Segmentation:

Global Hydroxchloroquine Market, By Disease Indication: Malaria Coronavirus disease (COVID 19) Lupus Erythematosus Rheumatoid Arthritis

Global Hydroxchloroquine Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Hydroxchloroquine Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Did not find what you were looking for? Here are some similar Topics:

ANTI-MALARIA DRUGS MARKET

Malaria is considered as a life-threatening disease affecting large number of population across the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, around 228 million estimated cases of malaria were diagnosed, globally. Moreover, global death toll due to malaria reached 405,000 in 2018 and an estimated 219 million cases were diagnosed in 2017. Sub-Saharan Africa is the most affected region due to malaria and according to WHO estimation, the region accounted for 93% of malaria cases among all the global cases. Thus, the increasing incidence of malaria in the world is expected to drive growth of the anti-malaria drugs market during the forecast period.

Read more @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/anti-malarial-drugs-market-3726

Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com