Postponement of Worldline’s 2020 Annual General Meeting

Bezons, April 7th, 2020

Due to the exceptional circumstances linked to the Covid-19 epidemic, the Board of Directors of Worldline has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting initially scheduled on May 14th, 2020 to June 9, 2020. This decision, taking into account current sanitary recommendations, aims at improving the conditions for holding the Meeting.

This postponement will have no impact on the contemplated time schedule for the strategic acquisition project of Ingenico announced on February 3rd 2020, which, thanks to an efficient collaboration between the two groups, has ever since progressed very positively and fully in line with the objective to close the transaction during the third quarter of 2020.

Information relating to measures and other arrangements for the organization the Annual General Meeting will be communicated at a later stage.

