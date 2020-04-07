News Highlights



Coupled with NXP’s EdgeVerse comprehensive platform for compute processing and security – NXP can help accelerate development into a broad range of markets

Leverages success of Wi-Fi 6 access products to extend the technology into IoT, automotive, and industrial applications

NXP’s differentiated technology approach with SiGe Wi-Fi 6 RF front-end solutions further strengthens NXP’s total Wi-Fi 6 system offerings

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), today announced the availability of a comprehensive Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) portfolio, which significantly expands the number of products and markets able to adopt the latest Wi-Fi standards. NXP’s expanded Wi-Fi 6 portfolio represents the company’s new end-to-end vision and differentiated technology approach that is designed to help usher in an era of connectivity innovation for automotive, access, mobile and Industrial and IoT markets.

Wi-Fi 6 delivers a wealth of additional connectivity improvements, including symmetric multi-gigabit uploads and downloads, dramatically lower latency, increased capacity, and improved power efficiency across applications. These technical advancements have so far been limited to premium products. With NXP’s broad portfolio, these benefits are now available for large-scale deployment across multiple markets, enabling products with today’s most advanced Wi-Fi capabilities, including:

Up to 4x performance improvement

Greater range

Improved battery life

Greater connection reliability

“To deliver Wi-Fi 6 to broader markets, OEMs need Wi-Fi 6 options that scale to their needs. They need a family of products that matches the performance and cost needs of their different market segments,” said Rafael Sotomayor, senior vice president of Security and Connectivity at NXP. “With NXP’s latest connectivity solutions, we are making it easier for our customers to invest in our Wi-Fi 6 platform to add Wi-Fi 6 to smart homes, connected cars, and industrial machinery. We are excited to see these markets reap the networking benefit of Wi-Fi 6.”

NXP Wi-Fi 6 portfolio highlights

Performance leading 4x4 and 8x8-stream solutions with integrated Bluetooth 5 for home and enterprise access solutions (88W9064, 88W9068)

Concurrent Dual Wi-Fi 2x2+2x2 + Bluetooth 5 AEC-Q100 qualified solutions purpose-built for the highest performance infotainment and telematics automotive applications (88Q9098)

Concurrent Dual Wi-Fi 2x2+2x2 + Bluetooth 5 solutions that provide a best-in-class offering for multimedia streaming and consumer access applications (88W9098)

IoT-focused 2x2 WiFi 6 + Bluetooth 5 optimized for cost and power

NXP’s RF front-end solutions portfolio based on Silicon Germanium (SiGe) can scale Wi-Fi 6 capabilities from low-to-high-end applications, including 1x1, 2x2, 4x4 and 8x8 MIMO (multiple input, multiple output) solutions and is packaged in an ultra-compact 3 mm x 4 mm module optimized for the mobile solutions.

“To date, the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 has predominantly been driven by smartphones. However, we expect significant traction to build within the IoT, infrastructure, and automotive markets throughout 2020 and beyond. said Andrew Zignani, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Wireless Connectivity Principal Analyst at ABI Research. “This growth will be further driven by power- and cost-optimized chipsets such as NXP’s latest offerings, which will increase the viability of Wi-Fi for these other applications and help open up all new opportunities for the technology.”

About NXP’s Connectivity Portfolio

With one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of wireless technologies, NXP is committed to accelerating our vision of a connected world that anticipates and automates. When combined with the processing power of the EdgeVerse platform, NXP is uniquely positioned to enable smart connected devices – making lives easier, safer, and more convenient. Whether it’s connecting people to the Internet, joining IoT devices to the cloud, or communicating with cars in new and unexpected ways, NXP’s portfolio allows customers to advance their most innovative ideas with confidence and a sense of trust. By collaborating with our partners, we are connecting our world and delivering solutions that advance society together.

For Information about pricing, please contact pr@nxp.com or a local sales representative.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.88 billion in 2019. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP, EdgeVerse, and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other products or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2020 NXP B.V.

