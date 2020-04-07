OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

07 April 2020

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") announces that 2,941,978 Ordinary Shares of 10p each (the "Shares") were issued and allotted on 07 April 2020 at a price of 96.3p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 91.0p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 16 September 2019).

These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £120 million with an over-allotment facility of £50 million in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 tax years.

Included within the allotment:

Mr Matthew Cooper, a director of the Company, was allotted 219,106 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 96.3p and his holding is now 1,661,308, representing 0.16% of the Company’s issued Ordinary share capital.

Following the allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 1,016,478,060 and the unaudited net assets of the Company are calculated to be £924,995,035 based on the last released NAV per share of 91.0p.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 17 April 2020.

For further information please contact:

Parisha Kanani

Company Secretary

0203 935 3520