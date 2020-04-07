Draft agenda and draft resolutions for the Annual General Meeting of APB APRANGA (hereinafter “Company”) shareholders to be held on April 30rd, 2020 proposed by the Board of the Company:



1. Consolidated annual report on the activities of the Company in 2019.

Draft resolution:

Taken for the information consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2019, prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditors and approved by the Board.

2. Auditor's report on the Company's financial statements and annual report.

Draft resolution:

Taken for the information.

3. Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2019.

Draft resolution:

Approve the annual Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2019.

4. Company's profit (loss) allocation for the year 2019.

Draft resolution:

Allocate the Company's profit (loss) for the year 2019 according to the draft of profit (loss) allocation presented for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (Annex 3).

5. Election of firm of auditors and establishment of the terms of remuneration for audit services.

Draft resolution:

Elect UAB “ERNST & YOUNG BALTIC” as APB APRANGA firm of auditors for the year 2020.

Set the amount of the fee payable for audit services for the year 2020 - not more than EUR 25 300 (twenty-five thousand three hundred euros) plus VAT. Authorize the Company's General Director to sign the audit services agreement with firm of auditors.

6. Approval of the Company's remuneration policy.

Draft resolution:

Approve Remuneration policy of the Company (Annex 4).

ENCLOSED:

Annex No. 1. Consolidated and Company's annual report, annual financial statements of the year 2019 and the Auditor's conclusion on the financial statements;

Annex No. 2. Confirmation of persons responsible for the financial statements;

Annex No. 3. Draft of profit (loss) allocation for the year 2019;

Annex No. 4. Draft Company's remuneration policy;

Annex No. 5. General voting ballot.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801





Attachments