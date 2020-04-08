VICTOR, N.Y., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, today announced additional steps it is taking to reduce its brewery production activities in Mexico to a level that safeguards the environment and avoids irreversible impact to its operations. This move is consistent with actions taken by other brewers in Mexico and will help ensure the company’s ability to restore operations once Mexico’s federal government lifts restrictions placed upon the business community in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.



“The safety, health and well-being of our employees, business partners and surrounding communities remains our top priority, and our hearts go out to those impacted by this terrible virus,” said Bill Newlands, President and Chief Executive Officer at Constellation Brands. “We are taking these additional steps after gaining more clarity related to the Mexican government’s response to this health and economic crisis. These most recent actions are in addition to aggressive steps the company had already implemented to keep our team members and visitors to our facilities safe.”

“Over the past several weeks, we’ve shifted resources to accelerate production of high-volume products and we’ve built substantial product supply across our warehouse and distribution network in the U.S.,” Newlands continued. “We remain confident in our ability to continue meeting the needs of U.S. consumers and do not expect any near-term service disruptions to retailers or consumers.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements may relate to business strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, and the supply of the company’s products available for purchase by its consumers, as well as information concerning the expected actions of third parties. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Constellation Brands undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to risks and uncertainties associated with ordinary business operations, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including the accuracy of all projections and other factors and uncertainties disclosed from time-to-time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2019, as supplemented by the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2019, which could cause actual future performance to differ from current expectations.

