OAK BROOK, Ill., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG), a leading supply chain solutions company, has appointed Dario Skocir as EVP and President, Hub Group Trucking. Skocir joined the company on April 6, 2020, and reports to President and COO Phil Yeager at Hub Group’s Oak Brook, IL, headquarters.



“Given his experience running one of the world’s largest private fleets and warehouse networks, Dario is a great fit to take Hub Group’s trucking organization to the next level and to drive improvement in both dedicated and drayage trucking operations,” said Yeager. “Dario’s expertise will help improve our operational excellence and further drive our $40 million in cost improvements for 2020.”

Skocir has a decade of experience at US Foods, where he most recently held the title of Senior Vice President Field Operations, with responsibility for 15,000 employees, 16 million square feet of distribution space and a fleet of 13,000 trucks and trailers. Before joining US Foods, Skocir spent 24 years at UPS, where he held a variety of operations management positions.

“I am excited to contribute to this great success story and to bring my experience to the Hub Group organization,” said Skocir. “I share Hub Group’s focus on safety and delivering for customers and am excited to lead this strong team.”

