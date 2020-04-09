Period January - March

Profit after taxes amounted to MSEK −662 (112), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed −318 (29) Active holdings, unlisted −12 (0) Financial investments −330 (85)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK −44,78 (7.58).

The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 158 (203).

The net asset value per share decreased by 22 (4) percent.

The return on active listed holdings was −29 percent.

Revaluation of unlisted holdings is based solely on generally lower valuation levels and expected lower level of economic activity and higher risk premiums.

Negative value development on interest-bearing investments attributable to a weakly functioning bond market with an extremely low level of liquidity.

Worthless development on other listed shares, strongly affected by a sharp fall in oil prices.

Interest-bearing assets amount to MSEK 1,200, just over 50 percent in the form of cash.

Devastating human and economic consequences due to the spread of COVID-19 and political decisions that further aggravate the damage to humanity.

Events after the end of the period under review

The change in value, including dividend income on listed holdings since 31 December amounted to MSEK 55 as of 8 April 2020, of which from other listed shares MSEK 21.

Traction’s Annual Report will be published on 9 April 2020

For additional information, please contact:

Petter Stillström, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)8-506 289 00

The information herein is of the type Traction is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information herein was provided for publication at 11:00 a.m., 9 April 2020.

