REGULATED INFORMATION

FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST HALF FISCAL 2020 AVAILABLE

Issy les Moulineaux, April 9, 2020

Sodexo announces that its financial report for the first half Fiscal 2020 is available online and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

This document is available on Sodexo’s website, www.sodexo.com , under “Regulated information” in the Finance section. It includes the condensed consolidated financial statements for the first half of Fiscal 2020, the first half activity report, the statement of responsibility for the first half financial report as well as the auditors’ report on the limited review of the above-mentioned financial statements.

