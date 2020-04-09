SAN JOSE, Calif., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today introduced its new PLF2000 series of liquid flow sensors . Designed to replace mechanical turbine flow sensors, the cost-effective devices deliver increased accuracy and reliability, even in unstable pulsatile flow and low-flow conditions. Factory calibrated for water to a minimum 5 % and typical 3 % accuracy for volume calculation, the PLF2000 series’ dual digital I²C and voltage output provides high performance, flexibility, and scalability in a compact package.



The PLF2000 series features Posifa’s third-generation thermal flow die, which uses a pair of thermopiles to detect changes in temperature gradient caused by mass flow. The result is an excellent signal-to-noise ratio and repeatability of 0.5 % F.S. The solid-state thermal isolation structure on the sensor die eliminates the need for a surface cavity or fragile membrane used in competing technologies, allowing it to be placed directly in the liquid flow path with minimal packaging for higher sensitivity. In addition, the sensor die does not obstruct the flow path, allowing for minimal flow resistance and making it possible to circulate liquid via gravity, a boiler, or a low-power pump. With no moving parts, the sensor does not get stuck, suffer mechanical breakdowns, or require disassembly for cleaning and maintenance.

Measuring flow rates up to 700 ml/min (PLF2105) and 10 l/min (PLF2135), the devices offer extremely fast response times of 5 ms typical and operate over a +5 °C to +75 °C temperature range. The sensors comply with NSF/ANSI 61: Drinking Water System Components — Health Effects and can be used safely in water and beverage appliances. Posifa has the scalability and production capacity to meet any high-volume application, making the PLF2000 series one of the most cost-effective solutions on the market. Customers may contact the company to discuss options for customizing the sensors’ specifications.

Samples and production quantities of the PLF2000 liquid flow sensors are available now. Further information is available at https://posifatech.com/PLF2000 .

About Posifa Technologies

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including gas and liquid flow sensors, air velocity sensors, and vacuum sensors. The company’s products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in consumer electronics, HVAC, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information on Posifa Technologies is available at http://posifatech.com/ .

Link to product photo:

https://www.redpinesgroup.com/Posifa/PosifaTech-PLF2000.png

Link to detailed product information:

https://posifatech.com/PLF2000