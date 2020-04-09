WALL, N.J., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for strong, convenient user authentication and large-scale identity, announced today that it will donate to the American Red Cross a portion of the proceeds from the sale of its compact finger scanners , available through a variety of retailers and resellers including Amazon.com, Antonline, B&H, D&H, Dell, Ingram Micro, Newegg.com, OfficeSupply.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and others, over the balance of 2020. The donations will be designated to support the American Red Cross’ COVID-19 response efforts.



BIO-key compact fingerprint scanners EcoID , SidePass , and SideSwipe address the remote authentication and cybersecurity challenges created by the rapid increase in remote workforces. Remote work environments present greater threats for misuse, unknown users, phishing attacks and false time tracking reports. Remote environments also create tremendous workflow challenges when password resets are required and inhibit ongoing security enforcement and quality control evaluations required for internal, customer or regulatory security compliance. By layering on a biometric authentication factor, entities are able to substantially enhance their cybersecurity and compliance.

“We are living in a different world today, and the transition has been sudden and unexpected,” stated Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, BIO-key. “The new landscape presents a unique opportunity for both our software and hardware biometric fingerprint authentication solutions. We want to make sure organizations understand how our solutions can help them during this critical period, and at the same time, we wanted to take action to support those whose lives are being impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. BIO-key is proud to contribute to the efforts of the Red Cross to provide aid to those in need.”

American Red Cross Mission Statement

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. https://www.redcross.org/about-us/who-we-are/mission-and-values.html

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s software and hardware finger scanning solutions offer secure, user-friendly and attractively priced alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens and security cards, enabling enterprises and consumers to secure their networks and devices as well as their information in the cloud.

