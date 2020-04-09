Rovio Entertainment Corporation – Repurchase of own shares on 9 April 2020

Rovio Entertainment Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 April 2020 AT 18:45 EET

In the Nasdaq Helsinki

Date 9 April 2020

Exchange transaction Buy

Share trading code ROVIO

Amount, shares 59356

Average price/share, EUR 4,437771

Total cost, EUR 263408,34

ROVIO now holds a total of 4 611 154 own shares (ROVIO) including the shares repurchased on 9 April 2020.

On behalf of Rovio Entertainment Corporation

OP Corporate Bank Plc

Marko Niemi Antti Kerätär

Further information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

+358 207 888 300

RovioIR@rovio.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.rovio.com

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

Attachment