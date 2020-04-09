Octopus Titan VCT plc (“Company”)

09 April 2020

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 09 April 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 3,758,705 Ordinary shares at a price of 84.1p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 1,012,719,355 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Parisha Kanani,

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3935 3520