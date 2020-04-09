MILWAUKEE, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2020 totaled $95.2 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $50.8 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $44.4 billion.



As of the date of this filing, firm-wide year-to-date net client cash flows are positive. We are providing this interim update on cash flows in light of recent market volatility and increased client and prospect inquiries about the recent demand for our investment strategies. We will provide more detail and an update on year-to-date client cash flows with our first quarter earnings reporting.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY As of March 31, 2020 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $16,542 Global Discovery 764 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 9,273 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,112 Global Equity Team Global Equity 1,489 Non-U.S. Growth 18,423 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 2,112 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 2,355 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,618 International Value Team International Value 15,895 Global Value Team Global Value 13,691 Select Equity 10 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 377 Credit Team High Income 3,252 Developing World Team Developing World 3,366 Thematic Team Thematic 1,281 Other Assets Under Management2 664 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $95,224

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Thematic Team in the Thematic Long/Short strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

