MILWAUKEE, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2020 totaled $95.2 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $50.8 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $44.4 billion.

As of the date of this filing, firm-wide year-to-date net client cash flows are positive. We are providing this interim update on cash flows in light of recent market volatility and increased client and prospect inquiries about the recent demand for our investment strategies. We will provide more detail and an update on year-to-date client cash flows with our first quarter earnings reporting.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY  
   
As of March 31, 2020 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$16,542 
Global Discovery764 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth9,273 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth3,112 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity1,489 
Non-U.S. Growth18,423 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth2,112 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity2,355 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value2,618 
International Value Team  
International Value15,895 
Global Value Team  
Global Value13,691 
Select Equity10 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets377 
Credit Team  
High Income3,252 
Developing World Team  
Developing World3,366 
Thematic Team  
Thematic1,281 
   
Other Assets Under Management2664 
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$95,224 

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Thematic Team in the Thematic Long/Short strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com 
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.