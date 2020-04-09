NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (PEA - TSXV) will release its fourth-quarter and year-end 2019 results on Thursday, April 16, 2020 prior to markets opening.



Chief Executive Officer Alfred Sorensen, Chief Financial Officer Rob Dargewitcz and other members of the Pieridae leadership team will discuss the financial results and Company developments at 9:30 a.m. (MDT) / 11:30 a.m. (EDT).

Members of the investment community, shareholders and other interested parties are invited to participate by calling toll-free: 1-888-664-6392, Calgary: 587-880-2171, or Toronto: 416-764-8659. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required. A live webcast of the teleconference will be available via the following URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1303823&tp_key=b8c38599d2

A replay of the teleconference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until midnight (EDT) on April 23, 2020. Please call 1-888-390-0541 and enter pass code 284290#.

About Pieridae

Founded in 2011, Pieridae, a majority Canadian owned corporation based in Calgary, is focused on the development of integrated energy-related activities, from the exploration and extraction of natural gas to the development, construction and operation of the Goldboro LNG facility and the production of LNG for sale to Europe and other markets. Pieridae is on the leading edge of the re-integration of the LNG value chain in North America. After completion of all the transactions disclosed in this news release, Pieridae has 157,641,871 common shares issued and outstanding which trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (PEA).

For further information please contact:

Alfred Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer Rob Dargewitcz, Chief Financial Officer Telephone: (403) 261-5900 Telephone: (403) 261-5900 James Millar, Director, External Relations Telephone: (403) 261-5900

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.