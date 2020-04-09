DELSON, Quebec, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2020. The Company reported a net loss of $2.1 million or $0.24 per share compared to a net loss of $1.6 million or $0.18 per share a year ago.

Consolidated sales for the three months ended February 29, 2020 were $88.9 million compared to $88.2 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 2% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 1% (on a Canadian dollar basis) and export sales decreased 13% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $1.1 million and overall gross profit before selling and administrative costs increased by $0.5 million.

"During Fiscal year 2019-2020 Goodfellow will put strong emphasis on market share growth within and outside its customer base. In what is lining up to be a very difficult year for Canadians, Goodfellow will pursue a responsible and conservative strategy. Our concentration on value added product lines will be front and center to support construction, renovation and infrastructure projects. The company will put great emphasis on cost control and right sizing its inventories to adapt to what certainly will be an unprecedented year of challenges and obstacles in North America & Overseas."

Subsequent to February 29, 2020 the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The current challenging economic climate should have a direct or indirect impact on the Company’s operating results and financial position in the future. The situation is dynamic and the ultimate duration and magnitude of the impact on the economy and the financial effect on our business is not known at this time.

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.

GOODFELLOW INC. 
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 
For the three months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) 
Unaudited 
 
 For the three months ended
 
 February 29
2020		 February 28
2019		 
 $ $ 
   
Sales 88,856  88,153 
Expenses  
Cost of goods sold71,480  71,241 
Selling, administrative and general expenses19,518  18,367 
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment(15)7 
Net financial costs734  691 
 91,717  90,306 
   
Loss before income taxes(2,861)(2,153)
   
Income taxes(801)(603)
   
Total comprehensive loss(2,060)(1,550)
  
  
Net loss per share – Basic and Diluted (0.24 )(0.18)


GOODFELLOW INC. 
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
 
 As atAs atAs at
 February 29
2020		November 30
2019		February 28
2019
 $$$
Assets    
Current Assets   
Cash2,089 2,3642,159
Trade and other receivables54,082 48,49854,342
Income taxes receivable1,096 -647
Inventories99,300 87,339107,879
Prepaid expenses4,250 2,5632,133
Total Current Assets160,817 140,764167,160
    
Non-Current Assets   
Property, plant and equipment32,517 32,83833,958
Intangible assets3,746 3,9274,292
Right-of-use assets16,304 --
Defined benefit plan asset2,210 2,2222,703
Investment in a joint venture25 2525
Other assets753 805849
Total Non-Current Assets55,555 39,81741,827
Total Assets216,372 180,581 208,987
    
Liabilities   
Current liabilities   
Bank indebtedness47 845 31,20456,155
Trade and other payables35 549 29,04836,066
Income taxes payable- 734-
Provision1 478 1,470336
Dividend payable856 856851
Current portion of lease liabilities4 254 1514
Total Current Liabilities89 98263,32793,422
    
Non-Current Liabilities   
Provision- -1,321
Lease liabilities15,5472839
Deferred income taxes2,269 3,2093,652
Defined benefit plan obligation649 60991
Total Non-Current Liabilities18,465 3,8465,103
Total Liabilities108,447 67,17398,525
    
Shareholders’ Equity   
Share capital9,424 9,4249,152
Retained earnings98,501 103,984101,310
 107,925 113,408110,462
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity216,372 180,581208,987


GOODFELLOW INC. 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
For the three months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
   For the three months ended
 February 29February 28
 20202019
 $$
Operating Activities  
Net loss(2,060)(1,550)
Adjustments for:  
Depreciation and amortization of:  
Property, plant and equipment651696
Right-of-use assets1,093
Intangible assets181171
Accretion expense on provision183
Decrease in provision(10)-
Income taxes (801)(603)
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment(15)7
Interest expense323482
Interest on lease liabilities179-
Funding in deficit of pension plan expense5235
Other assets-67
 (389)(692)
   
Changes in non-cash working capital items (12,616)(11,781)
Interest paid(348)(486)
Income taxes paid(1,029)(453)
 (13,993)(12,720)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (14,382)(13,412)
   
Financing Activities  
Net decrease in bank loans(3,000)(3,000)
Net increase in banker’s acceptances13,00015,000
Payment of lease liabilities(1,333)(4)
Dividend Paid(856)-
 7,81111,996
   
Investing Activities  
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(361)(312)
Increase in intangible assets(19)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment168
 (345)(323)
   
Net cash outflow(6,916)(1,739)
Cash position, beginning of period1,160743
Cash position, end of period(5,756)(996)
   
Cash position is comprised of:  
Cash2,0892,159
Bank overdraft (7,845)(3,155)
 (5,756)(996)
   


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders’ Equity
For the three months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
    
 ShareRetainedTotal
CapitalEarnings
   $$$
    
Balance as at November 30, 2018 9,152103,711112,863
    
Net loss-(1,550)(1,550)
    
Total comprehensive loss-(1,550)(1,550)
    
Transactions with owners of the Company   
    
Dividend-(851)(851)
    
Balance as at February 28, 20199,152101,310110,462
    
    
Balance as at November 30, 20199,424103,984113,408
    
IFRS 16 adoption adjustment, net of taxes of $940 -(2,567)(2,567)
    
Balance as at December 1, 2019 9,424101,417110,841
    
Net loss-(2,060)(2,060)
    
Total comprehensive loss-(2,060)(2,060)
    
Transactions with owners of the Company   
  
  
Dividend -(856)(856)
    
Balance as at February 29, 20209,42498,501107,925

