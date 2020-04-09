DELSON, Quebec, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2020. The Company reported a net loss of $2.1 million or $0.24 per share compared to a net loss of $1.6 million or $0.18 per share a year ago.



Consolidated sales for the three months ended February 29, 2020 were $88.9 million compared to $88.2 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 2% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 1% (on a Canadian dollar basis) and export sales decreased 13% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $1.1 million and overall gross profit before selling and administrative costs increased by $0.5 million.

"During Fiscal year 2019-2020 Goodfellow will put strong emphasis on market share growth within and outside its customer base. In what is lining up to be a very difficult year for Canadians, Goodfellow will pursue a responsible and conservative strategy. Our concentration on value added product lines will be front and center to support construction, renovation and infrastructure projects. The company will put great emphasis on cost control and right sizing its inventories to adapt to what certainly will be an unprecedented year of challenges and obstacles in North America & Overseas."

Subsequent to February 29, 2020 the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The current challenging economic climate should have a direct or indirect impact on the Company’s operating results and financial position in the future. The situation is dynamic and the ultimate duration and magnitude of the impact on the economy and the financial effect on our business is not known at this time.

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Unaudited For the three months ended

February 29

2020 February 28

2019 $ $ Sales 88,856 88,153 Expenses Cost of goods sold 71,480 71,241 Selling, administrative and general expenses 19,518 18,367 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (15 ) 7 Net financial costs 734 691 91,717 90,306 Loss before income taxes (2,861 ) (2,153 ) Income taxes (801 ) (603 ) Total comprehensive loss (2,060 ) (1,550 ) Net loss per share – Basic and Diluted (0.24 ) (0.18 )





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited As at As at As at February 29

2020 November 30

2019 February 28

2019 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 2,089 2,364 2,159 Trade and other receivables 54,082 48,498 54,342 Income taxes receivable 1,096 - 647 Inventories 99,300 87,339 107,879 Prepaid expenses 4,250 2,563 2,133 Total Current Assets 160,817 140,764 167,160 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 32,517 32,838 33,958 Intangible assets 3,746 3,927 4,292 Right-of-use assets 16,304 - - Defined benefit plan asset 2,210 2,222 2,703 Investment in a joint venture 25 25 25 Other assets 753 805 849 Total Non-Current Assets 55,555 39,817 41,827 Total Assets 216,372 180,581 208,987 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 47 845 31,204 56,155 Trade and other payables 35 549 29,048 36,066 Income taxes payable - 734 - Provision 1 478 1,470 336 Dividend payable 856 856 851 Current portion of lease liabilities 4 254 15 14 Total Current Liabilities 89 982 63,327 93,422 Non-Current Liabilities Provision - - 1,321 Lease liabilities 15,547 28 39 Deferred income taxes 2,269 3,209 3,652 Defined benefit plan obligation 649 609 91 Total Non-Current Liabilities 18,465 3,846 5,103 Total Liabilities 108,447 67,173 98,525 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,424 9,424 9,152 Retained earnings 98,501 103,984 101,310 107,925 113,408 110,462 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 216,372 180,581 208,987





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited For the three months ended February 29 February 28 2020 2019 $ $ Operating Activities Net loss (2,060) (1,550) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 651 696 Right-of-use assets 1,093 - Intangible assets 181 171 Accretion expense on provision 18 3 Decrease in provision (10) - Income taxes (801) (603) (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (15) 7 Interest expense 323 482 Interest on lease liabilities 179 - Funding in deficit of pension plan expense 52 35 Other assets - 67 (389) (692) Changes in non-cash working capital items (12,616) (11,781) Interest paid (348) (486) Income taxes paid (1,029) (453) (13,993) (12,720) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (14,382) (13,412) Financing Activities Net decrease in bank loans (3,000) (3,000) Net increase in banker’s acceptances 13,000 15,000 Payment of lease liabilities (1,333) (4) Dividend Paid (856) - 7,811 11,996 Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (361) (312) Increase in intangible assets - (19) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 16 8 (345) (323) Net cash outflow (6,916) (1,739) Cash position, beginning of period 1,160 743 Cash position, end of period (5,756) (996) Cash position is comprised of: Cash 2,089 2,159 Bank overdraft (7,845) (3,155) (5,756) (996)





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders’ Equity For the three months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited Share Retained Total Capital Earnings $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2018 9,152 103,711 112,863 Net loss - (1,550) (1,550) Total comprehensive loss - (1,550) (1,550) Transactions with owners of the Company Dividend - (851) (851) Balance as at February 28, 2019 9,152 101,310 110,462 Balance as at November 30, 2019 9,424 103,984 113,408 IFRS 16 adoption adjustment, net of taxes of $940 - (2,567) (2,567) Balance as at December 1, 2019 9,424 101,417 110,841 Net loss - (2,060) (2,060) Total comprehensive loss - (2,060) (2,060) Transactions with owners of the Company Dividend - (856) (856) Balance as at February 29, 2020 9,424 98,501 107,925

