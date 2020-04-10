Easton, MD, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant announced today that it has been selected to participate as a subcontractor to HRS Consulting to provide best value healthcare and professional consulting services to the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). Through the Integrated Healthcare Transformation (IHT) vehicle, Qlarant will assist with the completion of an organizational change that enhances VHA’s capabilities to provide seamless, high quality, integrated, and coordinated healthcare. Focus in key areas includes health system innovation, implementation and operations support, and healthcare business enabling services.

“We are honored to support HRS Consulting and the VHA in this endeavor,” notes Qlarant President, Sandy Love. “The Qlarant team looks forward to bringing our decades of experience in quality review healthcare to help conquer the challenges the VHA faces in support of our most valued resources, our Nation’s Veterans.”

The VHA will release task orders addressing the changing needs of the Veteran population and the healthcare industry. These will require diverse healthcare operations knowledge and experience. Subject matter expertise could be required to support various areas including high reliability organization, electronic health records management, healthcare modernization, and integration of artificial intelligence solutions. Other areas may include financial management, human resources, healthcare regulatory compliance, healthcare analytics, mental health and suicide prevention, access to care, and population health.

About the VHA IHT: The VHA Office of Healthcare Transformation (OHT) and the Strategic Acquisition Center- Frederick (SAC-F) collaborated to put in place a ten-year multiple-award Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract. This contract supports the programmatic and transformation needs of VHA, including the Office of Healthcare Transformation and its customers, to best accomplish VHA’s mission, strategic goals, healthcare priorities, and initiatives. The VHA IHT agreement has a collective ceiling of $1 Billion, and a period of performance of a 5-year base and one 5-year option. For IHT inquiries, contact IHT@IHTHRS.com.

About Qlarant: Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse—improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Solutions are customized for state, federal, and commercial agencies across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—has provided over $5 Million in grants to charities throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C. Qlarant employs nearly 500 people nationally and has a 45-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the nation’s most important programs. Qlarant is a licensed AgileCxO Transformation Partner. If you would like more information, please contact Pat Boos at 410.819.3553/ boosp@qlarant.com or visit the website www.qlarant.com

Attachment

Pat Boos Qlarant 410-819-3553 boosp@qlarant.com