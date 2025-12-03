Will Mapp Graduates from Leadership Maryland’s Executive Program

Easton, MD, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leadership Maryland announced today that Will Mapp, CTO at Qlarant, Inc., has completed Leadership Maryland’s Executive Program, a professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Mapp, a resident of Springdale, MD, and the entire Executive Program Class of 2025 at its 32nd graduation ceremony held December 2 at the Westin Annapolis. He is now a member of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,600 esteemed leaders from all over the state.

Mapp was one of 51 individuals chosen by a committee to complete the eight-month, hands-on learning program. The class participated in an orientation and closing retreat that book-ended five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions. Topics of discussion and review included the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities served as panelists and guest speakers.

“On behalf of our staff, board, and membership, I congratulate the Executive Program Class of 2025 and Emerging Leader 2nd Class on their incredible achievement,” said David Fike ’16 (LM), president and CEO, Leadership Maryland. “The graduates of both programs have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to personal and professional growth, and I am confident they will continue to drive meaningful change in their communities and across Maryland as part of our alumni network.”

The Executive Program is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state.

“What a terrific experience it is to be part of this program,” noted Mr. Mapp. “Qlarant has been a strong supporter of Leadership Maryland through the years, and I personally was impressed by the quality of the team, the leaders, and the participants.”

About Qlarant

About Qlarant: Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Qlarant provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation — the mission arm of the organization —has provided over $7 million in grants to charities throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia. Qlarant employs nearly 600 people and has a 50-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Headquartered in Easton, MD, Qlarant has offices throughout the country. Qlarant is a five-time winner of the Top Workplaces award. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact boosp@qlarant.com

About Leadership Maryland

Leadership Maryland is a statewide nonprofit offering professional development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its business and community leaders. Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s Executive Program selects as many as 53 diverse and accomplished senior-level leaders from Maryland’s public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. And new in 2024, Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program brings together a class of 30-40 of the state’s rising stars and gives them the skills and tools they need to advance in their careers. With an alumni network comprised of leaders from all industries and regions of the state, Leadership Maryland has established thousands of Marylanders on their career leadership path, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to influence positive change. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101 or email info@leadershipmd.org.

