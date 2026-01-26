Mr. Arnold Williams Selected as Qlarant Board Chair

Easton, MD, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Qlarant, Inc. have selected Mr. Arnold Williams, CPA as Board Chair. Mr. Williams began his Qlarant board experience when he served on Board, starting in 2022; since then, he has served on the Ethics Committee (4 years), the Governance Committee (4 years) and was Chair of the Pension & Investment Committee (1 year).

Mr. Williams is the Managing Director of Abrams, Foster, Nole & Williams, P.A. (AFNW)—a minority-owned certified public accounting firm that was founded in 1983 with a philosophy of "Quality with Distinction.”

As Managing Director, Mr. Williams is responsible for the professional accounting services delivered by the firm’s experienced team. He also oversees strategic business development efforts and seeks to improve internal controls. Mr. Williams places emphasis on service and maintaining long-term relationships with clients, vendors, and employees.

“I am honored to be elected Chair of the Board of Qlarant and appreciate the confidence of the board members,” said Mr. Williams. “I have high regard and respect of the past Chairs and their contributions, guidance, and accomplishments toward leading Qlarant to the point they are today.”

“The Qlarant board consists of 12 dedicated, smart individuals with diversified backgrounds and talents working collectively and cohesively with management in the pursuit of delivering excellence in the sphere of quality improvement solutions, tools, and strategies”, he continued. “I am extremely impressed and admire the Qlarant management, associates, and staff for their intellect, leadership, innovation, and maintaining consistently the Best Workplace in Maryland and Beyond.”

Mr. Williams has more than 40 years’ experience providing accounting, tax, and consulting services and is particularly focused on tax-exempt and religious organizations. Mr. Williams is a frequent conference speaker for workshops and panel discussions; competent tax advisor and advocate resolving IRS issues, penalties and liens; and knowledgeable advisor to Boards concerning compensation and benefits related to salaries, housing allowances, employee benefits, taxes, etc. He is skilled at structuring investment/financing opportunities to build cash resources and strengthen an organization's statement of financial position, as well as evaluating cash balances to maximize investment returns.

In a recent Baltimore Sun article titled Baltimore Sun Hall of Fame 2024: Arnold Williams, Williams said “It is important to transfer our learning and encourage more people of color to be business owners [and] employers as we help build the Maryland economy.”

The article went on to describe that “beyond the walls of his firm, Williams has served in several key community positions, including over 25 years — with 16 as chairman — on the board of directors for the Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC), the city’s economic development arm. Williams was originally appointed as chairman by former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke, who said Williams provided “outstanding leadership” evidenced by the fact that subsequent mayors chose to retain him in that role rather than selecting their own appointees.”

Schmoke said the BDC had faced criticism for focusing too much on downtown revitalization, but the appointment of Williams “sent the right signal that there was going to be a good balance of economic development in the central business district as well as in the neighborhoods.””

Prior to founding AFNW, he was a partner at Taylor, Williams & Associates, PA; an Assistant Legislative Auditor for the General Assembly of Maryland Department of Fiscal Services; a Hospital Cost Reimbursement Analyst at Hospital Cost Analysis Services; and a Cost Accountant at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. He is a 1972 graduate of the University of Baltimore with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

“As Qlarant Chair, I will support the current mission and vision and its corporate enterprise goals of increasing revenue, new contracts, and operational efficiency,” said Mr. Williams. “It is my belief that this is the opportune time for Qlarant to increase its position as a national leader in healthcare quality improvement, program integrity, and innovation in addressing fraud, waste, and abuse.”

Mr. Williams’ professional certifications and affiliations include:

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the State of Maryland; Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants – Member; American Institute of Certified Public Accountants – Member; National Association of State Boards of Accountancy – Member; National Association of Black Accountants - Member; The President's Roundtable, Inc. – Emeritus Member; Baltimore Development Corporation – Past Chairman; Maryland Health & Higher Education Facilities Authority – Chairman; Neighborhood Impact Investment Fund – Chairman; Greater Baltimore Committee - Board Member; Lexington Market, Inc. and Baltimore Public Markets, Inc. - Board Member, Baltimore City Board of Finance - Member

Dr. Ronald Forsythe, Jr, Qlarant CEO, praised the decision to elevate Mr. Williams to Board Chair. “I look forward to continuing to work with Mr. Williams as Chair. His experience and expertise will form the foundation for how Qlarant continues to grow and develop as a national leader as a quality and technology company.”

Mr. Williams lives in Kingsville, Maryland with his wife Virgie and he has one daughter.

