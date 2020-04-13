Falls Church, VA, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is raising questions for the more than 73 million Americans living in community associations, commonly known as homeowners associations, condominium communities, and housing cooperatives. Living in close contact to others is creating concerns for homeowners, board members, community managers, and business partners. To navigate these challenges and offer sensible solutions, Community Associations Institute (CAI) has published a free coronavirus resource page offering best practices and guidelines for community associations navigating the COVID-19 crisis.



“Community associations bring people together, strengthen neighborly bonds, promote a sense of belonging, and build a place where we can connect,” says Thomas M. Skiba, CAE, CAI’s chief executive officer. “At CAI, our mission has always been about community. We stand with the millions of homeowners and professionals worldwide who are showing that when our communities come together, we can thrive—even in the most difficult times.”



The coronavirus resource page addresses frequently asked questions facing community association residents, homeowner leaders, community managers, and business partners serving these communities, such as:

• Can community association board members or community manager ask a resident if he or she has tested positive for COVID-19?

• What are the best practices for communities to address residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?

• How can board members and community managers communicate the latest information about COVID-19 with all residents?

• How does the community association make decisions to close common areas (fitness centers, playgrounds, recreation areas, pools, and meeting spaces)?

• Can we limit guests from entering the property during the pandemic?

• Can we restrict contractors from performing work, such as home renovations or facilities maintenance, in the community?

• Why are community associations continuing to collect assessments during the COVID-19 pandemic?

In addition to answers to these questions, CAI has recorded several virtual Q&A webinars presented by fellows in CAI’s College of Community Association Lawyers (CCAL) providing best practices and additional solutions for community associations related to COVID-19.

Conditions and circumstances are changing rapidly during this crisis. CAI encourages everyone living or working in a community association to obtain information from local and state government officials regarding specific guidelines and restrictions affecting their community.





