Report Offers Year in Review for Company Efforts Focused on Inclusion and Diversity, Charitable Giving and Volunteerism, as well as Environmental Sustainability
BEDFORD, Mass., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the release of its 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. With a focus on three program pillars: Our People, Our Community, Our World, the report outlines all the efforts led by the company and its employees specific to its CSR program, Progress for Tomorrow. The full report can be viewed here.
“At Progress, we believe it is our responsibility to consider and improve the social and environmental impact of our business,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “With the Progress for Tomorrow program, we’re investing in making sure we have a purposeful positive impact on our people, our communities and our environment.”
Progress for Tomorrow is organized around three key pillars: inclusion and diversity (I&D) and human rights (Our People); philanthropic efforts, charitable giving and volunteerism (Our Community); and environmental and sustainability (Our World).
“In 2019, we took great efforts to formalize our CSR activities into Progress for Tomorrow,” said Katie Kulikoski, Chief People Officer, Progress. “I am proud of what our company and people have been able to accomplish, and I am confident that Progress will have a meaningful and lasting positive impact on our communities, both during the current global health crisis and beyond.”
The complete CSR report is currently available here. For more information about this and other Progress for Tomorrow initiatives, please go to https://www.progress.com/social-responsibility.
