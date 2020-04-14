LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTC: GRCK) (the “Company”) today announces the completion of its acquisition of Ultimate Brain Nutrients, LLC (“UBN”), a science-based company that develops unique, plant-based superior health technology neuro-products that provide natural brain solutions. UBN has numerous proprietary products, with four unique patent-pending formulations and one patent issued. The acquisition, which was finalized on April 3, 2020, through a share exchange agreement, makes UBN a wholly owned subsidiary of Grey Cloak Tech.



UBN Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gerald Haase states, “I have been working in nutritional therapy for 25 years and am pleased to align UBN’s KETONOMICS® with the Grey Cloak Tech family. KETONOMICS® is proprietary medical and scientific research that focuses on the field of brain and physiological metabolism. The joining of UBN and Grey Cloak Tech dramatically increases our abilities to finalize additional formulations and product development.”

UBN aligns with Grey Cloak Tech’s corporate goals, which center on providing products that “Create Better Lifestyles with Superior Health Technology.”

Kevin “Duke” Pitts, CEO of Grey Cloak Tech, adds, “I am excited to add UBN to our family of products at Grey Cloak Tech. The acquisition of UBN compliments our existing BergaMet North America line of products and fits perfectly with our commitment to building a portfolio of clinically proven, naturally formulated supplements.”

BergaMet North America, another subsidiary of Grey Cloak Tech, manufactures the highest concentration citrus bergamot products, which supports the health of patients with cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes and other metabolic conditions. UBN’s proprietary formulations are proven to naturally elevate brain energy and function including memory, cognition and focus.

BergaMet’s products can be found at www.bergametna.com as well as on Amazon and other online retailers and in doctors’ offices throughout the United States. Information about Ultimate Brain Nutrients can be found at www.ubnutrients.com.

The Company filed an 8-K on April 8 disclosing the details of the acquisition.

About Grey Cloak Tech Inc.

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTC: GRCK), through its two subsidiaries, is engaged in proprietary research and development of natural plant-based formulations, manufacturing, sales and distribution of cardiovascular and neuro products. For more information, visit the company’s websites: http://greycloaktech.com and http://bergametna.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility," and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2017, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

