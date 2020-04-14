P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, April 14th, 2020

The year-end report for 2019, published on 18 February 2020, showed that the Group had made a strong year with increased sales and profits. Due to the good result in 2019, the Board of Directors of BTS Group proposed a dividend of SEK 4.20 per share to be paid on two occasions in 2020.

In view of the general uncertainty and concern as a result of the global spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), the Board of Directors of BTS Group has decided to withdraw its previous dividend proposal and to instead propose to the 2020 Annual General Meeting that no dividend be paid. The reason is to ensure that the Group continues to have good financial preparedness and liquidity. However, as soon as greater clarity has been brought to the Group's occupancy and earnings for 2020, the Board of Directors intends to return to the matter and, if possible, to convene an extraordinary general meeting in autumn of 2020 for a dividend decision for the financial year 2019.

"After the record year 2019, BTS Group has a strong financial position and good liquidity. The company has not adopted a new dividend policy, but in order for us to be well equipped and have good financial preparedness and liquidity for an uncertain period to come, it is advisable that the company does not pay any dividend for 2019 until we have greater clarity of the prospects for the remainder of the year," says Reinhold Geijer, Chairman of the Board of BTS Group.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-587 070 02

+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 14, 2020 at 15:00 CET.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 780 professionals at 35 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we’ve been designing fun, powerful experiences™ that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success.

It’s strategy made personal.

We serve a wide range of client needs, including: Assessment centers for talent selection and development, Strategy alignment and execution, Business acumen, Leadership and sales training programs, and On-the-job business simulations and application tools.

We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients include, for example, AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, Google, GSK, HP, HSBC, Salesforce.com, and Unilever.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com .

Attachment