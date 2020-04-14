SEATTLE, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-halogenated flame retardants are compounds/substances which are used in numerous materials such as textiles, plastics, and coatings in order to prevent the spread of fire. They are basically additive and are added to the base materials to help in prevention of fire and generate less heat. It is used to induce flame retardancy property in polymers and textiles. They are widely used across transportation, electrical, and construction industry. These additive release less heat and produce less smoke. Non-halogenated flame retardants promote environmental sustainability as it has exceptional smoke suppressant properties and they are affordable. Aluminum hydroxide, phosphorus, chlorine, and bromine-based non-halogenated flame retardants are some of the commonly used halogen-free flame retardants.

The global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market is estimated to account for US$ 5 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for non-halogenated flame retardants from engineering plastic due to its increase use across high-end applications such as an automobile is expected to augment the market growth of non-halogenated flame retardants. Non-halogenated flame retardants are gaining huge demand as an additive in engineering plastic owing to its ability to meet consumer requirements. Moreover, it releases low fume toxicity which also enables its application across the transportation system. This is propelling the market growth of non-halogenated flame retardants.

Rapid urbanization coupled with the growing cases of fire outbreak is projected to augment the market growth of the non-halogenated flame retardants. Moreover, growing concern over the environment is leading to the establishment of green buildings around the globe in which non-halogenated flame retardants are a key product for maintaining safety. Thus, all these factors are projected to fuel the market growth of non-halogenated flame retardants over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

Among product type, phosphorus based non-halogenated flame retardants segment dominated the global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market in 2018, accounting for 49.2% share in terms of value, followed by metal oxide based non-halogenated flame retardants and nitrogen based non-halogenated flame retardants powder, respectively. The phosphorous based non-halogenated flame retardants are widely available in both the additive forms which are mixed in the polymers and the reactive form which are bound to the polymer. The growth of this segment is being driven by its increased applications in several end-use industries and the technological advancements.

Among end-use industry, construction segment dominated the global non-halogenated flame retardants market in 2018, accounting for 33.9% share in terms of value, followed by Electrical & Electronics and Automobile & Transportation, respectively. As per the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in May 2019, the total number of new residential housing completions was 1,213,000 and 1,294,000 building permits were sanctioned. Such increasing construction activities is expected to boost demand for non-halogenated flame retardants in the construction industry over the forecast period.

Among Application, Polyolefin segment dominated the global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market in 2018, accounting for 23.5% share in terms of value, followed by Epoxy resins. Polyolefin is a type of polymer which is gaining acceptance in wide range of industries such as electrical, transport and others owing to its characteristics such as enhanced mechanical properties and ease in processing.

Market Trends/Key Takeaways

Trend 1

The rising trend of using aluminum hydroxide-based non-halogenated flame retardant is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period. Aluminum hydroxide-based non-halogenated flame retardant is widely used as a fillet in the polymers. It is also gaining huge demand on the account of various advantages offer such as it is an excellent smoke suppressant. Thus, the growing application of aluminum hydroxide-based non-halogenated flame retardant across various end-use industries is fueling the market growth.

Trend 2

The growing application of non-halogenated flame retardant additive in epoxy resins is expected to augment the market growth of the non-halogenated flame retardant. Epoxy resins are widely used across paint &coatings and adhesives. Non-halogenated flame retardant is used in epoxy resin to enhance the fire-resistant properties. This is expected to augment the market growth of non-halogenated flame retardant additive over the forecast period.

Competitive Section:

Company names

1. Clariant International Limited

2. Albemarle Corporation

3. Israel Chemical Limited

4. Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A

5. Chemtura Corporation

6. Nabaltec AG

7. FRX Polymer Inc

8. Huber Engineered Material

9. Amfine Chemical Corporation

10. THOR Group Ltd

Taxonomy (Scope, segments)

Metal Oxide Based

Al (OH3) Mg (OH)2

Phosphorous Based

Nitrogen Based

Others

By End-User Industry

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Application

Polyolefin

Epoxy resins

UPE

PVC

ETP

Rubber

Styrenics

By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

