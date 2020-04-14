TORONTO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schulich School of Business at York University and Pycap Venture Partners today announced the establishment of the COVID-19 Small Business Support Centre designed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs access financial support programs.



The Centre will help business owners and entrepreneurs with the following:

assess their grant eligibility and learn about additional financial support programs that range from government subsidies to loan programs;

assist with preparing their funding applications, which can be complex and time-consuming; and

provide additional business and financial strategies to help them during the pandemic.

“Many business owners and entrepreneurs are overwhelmed right now with the process of assessing the increasing number of government and private sector programs available to them,” says Stuart Browne, CEO of Pycap Venture Partners and an instructor in the Schulich Entrepreneurial Studies Program, where he teaches a course on Venture Capital & Private Equity. “Our opening goal is to help 3,000 small business owners and entrepreneurs in the next 90 days, but our partnership with Schulich is allowing us to scale our support services exponentially.”

“Schulich is proud to team up with Pycap Venture Partners to assist small business owners and entrepreneurs,” says Dezsö J. Horváth, Dean of the Schulich School of Business. “Our School has a long and successful track record of supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout Canada. The Support Centre will provide critical assistance to help small businesses stay afloat during these unprecedented times.”

The Schulich Pycap COVID-19 Small Business Support Centre will also create jobs for fifteen Schulich students and recent graduates. Schulich students and graduates will also receive additional training from Pycap Venture Partners in real-world venture capital and/or corporate finance-related skills. To learn more about the Centre, please visit: www.pycap.ca/c-19-support.

About Schulich

Known as Canada’s Global Business School™, the Schulich School of Business offers business programs year-round at its state-of-the-art complex at York University; at its Miles S. Nadal Management Centre located in the heart of Toronto’s financial district; and at its campus in Hyderabad, India. Schulich also operates a number of satellite centres in Beijing and Shanghai, China; Mumbai, India; Seoul, South Korea; Mexico City, Mexico; and Sao Paulo, Brazil. Schulich offers undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate business degrees that lead to rewarding careers in the private, public and nonprofit sectors, and has more than 30,000 alumni working in over 90 countries. The School pioneered Canada’s first International MBA and International BBA degrees, as well as North America’s first ever cross-border Executive MBA degree, the Kellogg-Schulich Executive MBA. The School has one of the largest portfolios of one-year, specialized Masters programs of any business school in North America.

About Pycap Venture Partners

Pycap Venture Partners is a venture capital and corporate finance firm providing financing and value creating solutions for early stage companies, administrative, investment and management services for venture capital and private equity investment vehicles. Pycap CEO Stuart Browne has spent 10 years in the venture capital industry working directly with early-stage companies as an advisor, investor, interim CFO and managing partner. Stuart has been a trusted partner for many entrepreneurs in navigating their companies through difficult times and helping them thrive despite being against the odds.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Carder, Co-Director of Schulich’s Entrepreneurial Studies Program & Entrepreneur-In-Residence: chris@chriscarder.com or 416-275-3647

Stuart Browne, CEO of Pycap Venture Partners: sbrowne@pycap.ca or 416-315-7892