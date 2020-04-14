MALVERN, Pa., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company’s Dover, New Hampshire, facility has been recognized by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems as a 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award winner for 2019.



Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers that have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on criteria including overall quality and on-time delivery. Vishay was one of 86 companies recognized by Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business for 4-Star honors.

“Raytheon has extremely high standards when it comes to the performance of its suppliers, so this award speaks volumes to our dedication to quality products and reliable delivery,” said Tim Shafer, Vice President, Product Marketing, at Vishay Intertechnology. “We take great pride in our partnership with Raytheon and look forward to providing the company with the highest levels of service for years to come.”

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

