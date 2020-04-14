RICHMOND, Virginia, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, today announced new customer offerings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the outbreak being at the heart of the world’s focus, many customers are seeking alternative ways to shop for vital essentials. That’s why CarMax is enhancing its online shopping capabilities to include socially distanced and contactless curbside pickup at most open stores nationwide. CarMax also continues to offer home delivery at many open locations, where customers can complete the entire car-buying experience from home and have the vehicle delivered by a CarMax associate.

The new CarMax Curbside enables customers to complete the car buying and selling experience while adhering to social distancing practices. Customers won’t have to go inside the store or make contact with a CarMax associate. Customers save time by completing most of the process online in advance – including selecting a vehicle, getting pre-approved for financing, and getting a trade-in offer on an existing vehicle, if applicable. Customers have the option to take a solo test drive of the vehicle prior to purchase. As always, customers can return the car for any reason within seven days of purchase for a full refund.

The majority of CarMax’s service departments are open and serving customers who need warranty work, maintenance or repairs. CarMax is following government mandates and keeping locations open where permitted to support customers’ essential needs for reliable vehicles.

“We’ve heard from customers that during this time, they need access to reliable vehicles to pick up groceries, visit the doctor, or commute to work,” said Bill Nash, president and CEO of CarMax. “We’re focused on providing a safe car buying experience and helping our customers any way we can. Whether it’s through home delivery or curbside pickup for customers who need to purchase a vehicle, or through service maintenance for customers to keep their cars on the road, we’re here to help.”

To support customers and increase peace of mind, CarMax is also providing an extension on the duration of its 90-day limited warranty. The extension went into effect on 3/16/20 and applies to all cars purchased on or after 12/17/19. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance is providing payment assistance for existing customers who may be struggling to make payments and is waiving late fees for payments due in March and April.

CarMax has put significant measures in place to help reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19. The company has implemented social distancing practices and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing measures in all locations. CarMax is sanitizing high-touch areas of vehicles, including during appraisals and before and after test drives and vehicle repairs.

Further details on how CarMax is supporting customers during the COVID-19 pandemic may be found here. Customers in locations offering curbside pickup may find additional information here.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. CarMax continues to innovate and now the majority of its customers can enjoy a personalized car buying experience, including the option to complete transactions entirely from home, in store, or in a seamless combination of both. CarMax has more than 215 stores nationwide, and during the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, sold more than 830,000 used cars and more than 465,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. CarMax is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

