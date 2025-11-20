CarMax Opens First Arkansas Store in Rogers, Expanding to 42 States Nationwide

RICHMOND, VA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation's largest retailer of used cars, announced the grand opening of its very first store in Arkansas, located at 6360 South Dixieland Road in Rogers. With the opening, CarMax now has 255 stores across 42 states nationwide. The new Rogers location is 11,500 square feet and has the capacity to stock approximately 500 used vehicles of nearly every make and model. CarMax offers customers the freedom to explore vehicles in its nationwide inventory and the option to ship almost any car to their local store (shipping fees may apply).

“The growth in the region is tremendous, and we’re excited to be a part of it,” said Bradley McMahon, location general manager at the Rogers CarMax. “When selecting a new location, CarMax looks for a strong workforce and community support—and we’ve found both here in Rogers.”

The CarMax Shopping and Selling Experience

CarMax continues to set a new standard for the automotive industry with its customer-focused omni-channel experience. This innovative approach empowers customers to buy and sell their vehicles their way — online, in-store, or through a seamless combination of both. For example, CarMax gives customers the flexibility to buy a vehicle online and pick it up quickly in-store through express pickup. For customers selling their car, CarMax will buy their car — even if they don’t purchase a vehicle. Customers can get an online offer in two minutes or less, and it’s good for seven days, which gives customers time to compare options. CarMax also recently introduced Offer Watch, a new tool that helps customers track their car’s value over time and choose the right time to sell.

CarMax Culture

CarMax is a people-first company founded on integrity. The company is committed to helping communities thrive and making a positive social impact. The CarMax Foundation’s board service, matching gifts, and volunteer team-builder programs empower associates to engage with charitable organizations that matter to them. With the new store now open, CarMax is excited to explore ways to give back to the Rogers community in the coming months.

“CarMax associates dedicate their time and talents to meaningful causes important to them,” said McMahon. “Giving back to our community is important to us because it's the right thing to do, and because we know CarMax's success is inextricably linked to the wellbeing and resilience of our communities.”

Since opening its doors in 1993, CarMax has been committed to conducting business in an ethical, honest, and transparent way. Today, the company has expanded to 255 stores nationwide and 28,000 associates and is proud to have been recognized for 21 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

About CarMax