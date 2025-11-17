Paige Bueckers and Donovan Mitchell Take the Wheel in CarMax’s “Wanna Drive?” Campaign

RICHMOND, VA, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars and the Official Auto Retailer of the NBA and WNBA, is back in the game with a new campaign and multi-year partnerships with basketball stars Paige Bueckers and Donovan Mitchell. In this next chapter of CarMax’s “Wanna Drive?” campaign, the two athletes bring their signature confidence off the court, showing how CarMax empowers every customer to buy or sell on their own terms.

New “Wanna Drive?” Ad Spots

The new “Wanna Drive?” spots from 72andSunny Los Angeles feature Bueckers and Mitchell bringing their own signature style and energy to the screen, alongside the new CarMax House Band introduced earlier this year. The campaign brings CarMax’s seamless experience to life, and showcases how the company is reshaping the way customers approach buying and selling – making the process as effortless as Bueckers or Mitchell sinking a three-pointer.

In Bueckers' spot, she shops for her next ride with help from CarMax’s AI-powered virtual assistant, Skye, completing paperwork from her new home in Texas before finishing the process in person with express pickup. Meanwhile, Mitchell sells his car “Spida style,” receiving a quick online offer and scheduling an at-home pickup, a new offering CarMax recently rolled out to the majority of customers that allows them to sell their car and have it picked up from the comfort of their home or office. In both ads, the message is clear: the customer is always in the driver’s seat.

“Partnering with CarMax is such an incredible opportunity,” said Paige Bueckers. “I’ve always admired how CarMax celebrates WNBA athletes and ensures our personalities shine through their ads, so being part of that roster of basketball stars is such an honor. I loved that this campaign both celebrated my new life in Texas and showed how CarMax’s technology and flexible options make buying a car so easy.”

“I like taking control on the court, and the same goes for buying or selling a car,” said Donovan Mitchell. “CarMax lets customers do it all on their terms. And when the deal’s done, find me a pair of drumsticks to celebrate the W with a solo!”

CarMax Deepens its Commitment to Sports

Over the years, CarMax commercials have become a fixture during NBA and WNBA broadcasts, winning over basketball fans with creative spots that showcase the personalities of their favorite players. Past campaigns have featured some of the game’s biggest names, giving fans a glimpse into athletes’ lives beyond the court.

As the Official Auto Retailer of the NBA and WNBA and a longtime partner of both leagues, CarMax continues to strengthen its connection with basketball fans while championing the growth of women’s sports. Since 2020, CarMax has scaled its commitment to women’s sports more than tenfold and, as a WNBA Changemaker, has strategically supported initiatives to elevate the league and its athletes. CarMax also now serves as a presenting partner of Amazon’s new show NBA on Prime Pregame, finding fresh ways to engage and connect with NBA fans.

“Paige and Donovan are more than elite athletes – they are cultural leaders whose talent, drive, and authenticity inspire their millions of fans,” said Sarah Lane, CMO, CarMax. “Just as these incredible athletes lead on the court with skill and confidence, CarMax is proud to deliver the most customer-centric car buying and selling experience in the industry. Together, we want to show what it looks like to drive the game, and put the customer in control.”

Starting today, the spots will premiere across linear sports (including ABC, CBS, ESPN) as well as Amazon Prime and Peacock. It will also extend to major platforms including YouTube, Meta and TikTok.

Beyond the ad spots, Bueckers and Mitchell will be participating in personal appearances, community engagements and other activations that connect with fans and support the growth of basketball.

For more information and to sell, shop or browse for your next car, visit CarMax.com.

About CarMax

Founded more than 30 years ago, CarMax set out to fundamentally change the way people buy used cars — offering the honesty and transparency customers deserve. It was the original disruptor to introduce a true "no-haggle" car-buying model, setting a new standard for the industry. Today, CarMax has grown into the nation's largest retailer of used cars with more than 250 stores nationwide and more than 28,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 21 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

At CarMax, customers are in the driver’s seat. Whether shopping online, in-store, or a combination of both, we make the process seamless and empowering — offering guidance at every step so you feel confident in your purchase.

CarMax gives customers the flexibility to buy a vehicle online and either pick it up quickly in-store through express pickup or have it delivered to their home or workplace with home delivery (available within a 60-mile radius of select stores).

CarMax offers a 10-day Money Back Guarantee so customers have plenty of time to decide if the car they buy is right for their life.

For customers trading in or selling, at CarMax, we’ll buy your car even if you don’t buy ours®. Get an online offer in two minutes or less; it’s good for seven days to compare options. Track your car’s estimated value over time with Offer Watch, with no purchase or sale required, and then sell the car and have it picked up from the comfort of your home or office with an at-home pickup (fee and restrictions may apply).

Customers can shop CarMax's nationwide inventory of more than 45,000 cars with upfront pricing, and have the option to ship to the customer’s local store (fee and restrictions may apply), with no pressure to buy.

For more information, visit CarMax.com.

