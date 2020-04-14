Boston, MA, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announced today the appointment of Steven Holstein as Head of Business Development.

As Head of Business Development, Holstein will be responsible for building, driving, and leading global business development, including research, sales, and marketing strategies.

“I am excited to welcome Steve to the Gordon Brothers’ family,” said Kenneth Frieze, Chief Executive Officer of Gordon Brothers. “Steve’s extensive experience and pedigree in business development, marketing and finance adds great value to our firm. His strong leadership skills and innovative thinking will only improve how we serve our clients,” he added.

Holstein joins Gordon Brothers from Folio Financial where he served as Enterprise Chief Marketing Officer & Head of Retail, driving digitization, customer acquisition, and turnaround efforts. Prior to that, Steve held senior roles including Chief Marketing Officer, Division Head, and Chief e-Business Officer at Covestor/Interactive Brokers, Guardian, and MassMutual Financial Group. Holstein began his career at Fidelity Investments, holding numerous roles including business development, research and marketing.

“I see tremendous opportunity to build on the success Gordon Brothers has already achieved,” stated Holstein. “I am eager to begin working with this talented and dedicated team of seasoned professionals to help serve our clients,” he added.

Holstein earned an MBA from Boston University and is a graduate of Clark University, and the Kellogg Executive School of Management. He is active with several non-profits including MassChallenge, Women Unlimited, and has been riding the Pan Mass Challenge for more than 20 years in support of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

