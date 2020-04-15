Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

15 April 2020

Notification of results announcement date



The Company wishes to inform the market that it will announce its results for the year ending 31 March 2020 on Thursday 4 June 2020. This is later than the previously announced date of 19 May 2020 and is to ensure that, given the current environment and regulatory guidance, management, the Board and external auditors have sufficient time to complete their standard procedures.

