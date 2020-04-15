Melville, NY, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the U.S., and Air Methods, the leading air medical service company, announced today they have partnered to provide 34 portable, critical-care ventilators to New York’s largest healthcare system. Ventilator shortages have been a major obstacle to saving lives in New York, which has been the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

Upon learning of these shortages, Air Methods clinical teams from air medical bases across the country quickly pulled together 34 spare ventilators and shipped them to New York, where NAPA delivered them to the health system.

“This was a fantastic team effort, from the support of our clinical leadership to our supply chain teammates getting the ventilators quickly out the door for delivery to those patients most in need,” said Air Methods CEO JaeLynn Williams. “And working with NAPA is just another example of how this country and the medical community are working together to fulfill our mission of caring for and protecting our patients.”

Air Methods operates more than 300 bases serving 48 states, where its aircraft function as flying intensive care units around the clock. Its 4,500 team members care for and transport more than 400,000 patients every year.

“During times of crises, we all must think outside the box and pursue every opportunity and relationship to support our communities and our country,” said John F. Di Capua, MD, CEO of NAPA. “We are proud to partner with Air Methods as both our companies continue to play an expanded role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful to Air Methods for gathering the ventilators to support New York and encourage others to source solutions to combat this global crisis and follow the example set by Air Methods.”

During this unprecedented time, NAPA and Air Methods will closely monitor the pandemic and coordinate the delivery of these ventilators from New York to other parts of the country if the need arises.

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies, serving more than 1.2 million patients annually in more than 300 healthcare facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit www.NAPAanesthesia.com.

About Air Methods

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company’s products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

