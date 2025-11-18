Wyoming Life Flight Introduces TOCO Monitor for High-Risk Pregnancies

Casper, WY, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expectant mothers with high-risk pregnancies will now have access to a higher level of care thanks to Wyoming Life Flight. The emergency air medical provider now carries a TOCO monitor on its Casper-based helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft, becoming the first provider in the state with in-air continuous fetal monitoring.

Wyoming Life Flight joins a handful of programs within Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider, to carry this device. Air Methods plans to expand the use of TOCO monitors to other community-based programs in the coming year.

A tocodynamometer, commonly known as a TOCO monitor, provides clinicians with valuable information about uterine activity, including the frequency, intensity, and length of contractions during labor. It is a non-invasive sensor placed on the abdomen to help clinicians gain insight into the well-being of both the mother and baby and respond with any critical care needed.

“Unfortunately, there are very few hospitals in the state of Wyoming providing high-risk obstetrics care, and general OB services are declining each month” said Stephanie Smith, a flight nurse with Wyoming Life Flight. "While the state is decreasing its obstetrics capabilities, Wyoming Life Flight is increasing ours. With this device, we are the only air medical provider offering this premier level of high-risk obstetrics care in the state.”

Due to limited OB resources in Wyoming, women with high-risk pregnancies, including those with twins, pre-eclampsia, premature membrane rupture, pregnancy-induced hypertension, or pregnant patients suffering trauma from car accident, falls, or other incidents are often flown to Denver for specialized care. With the addition of the TOCO monitor, more patients will be able to be transported by air in order to receive this medical attention as this device will be used on all pregnant patients transported after 20 weeks of gestation.

“Using the TOCO monitor on women with high-risk pregnancies allows us to monitor their baby’s heart rate and condition continuously throughout the transport,” said Air Methods Regional Clinical Director Teather Campbell. “This allows us to see real time changes in the fetus and treat them immediately.”

Wyoming Life Flight was the first air medical provider in the state and has been serving Wyomingites for the past 43 years. Their helicopters function as flying ICUs, carrying the equipment and medications needed to save lives in emergency situations. Their industry-leading flight nurses and paramedics are trained to provide critical care to patients suffering from trauma due to accidents, cardiac and stroke events, high-risk obstetric emergencies, and more.

Air Methods is committed to providing air medical services to all members of the communities it serves and is in-network with most major health insurance providers across the country for emergency air medical services. Additionally, their patient advocates work with all patients, regardless of insurance, to ensure affordability while making pre-paid air medical membership unnecessary.

About Air Methods

Wyoming Life Flight is part of Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to approximately 100,000 people every year. With 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.