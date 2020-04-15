MONTREAL, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) TSX-V: HPQ ; FWB: UGE; Other OTC : URAGF ; would like to update its shareholders on promising results emanating from electrochemical performance tests performed on materials produced with our GEN2 PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactor (“QRR”).

Recently, tests conducted at the Institut National de Recherche Scientifique (INRS), on material produced with the GEN2 PUREVAPTM QRR (“GEN2”), demonstrated its potential to advantageously replace graphite in Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries while limiting the disadvantages inherent to silicon anodes.

“While preliminary, the results obtained are very promising and validate our decision to focus our efforts on upstream production of materials needed to make the silicon-based anodes for high-density lithium-ion battery using material produced by our PUREVAPTM RRQ process as feed stock,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO HPQ Silicon. “Interest in Silicon Metal’s potential to contribute to energy storage demand is undeniable and generating massive investments , as well as serious industry interest.”

SILICON (Si), A SUPERIOR ANODE MATERIAL FOR LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES VERSUS GRAPHITE

Silicon (Si) is a very promising anode material for Li-ion batteries because it’s theoretical gravimetric capacity (storage capacity in (mAh) per g of material) and volumetric capacity (storage capacity in (mAh) per cm3 of material) are significantly higher than graphite, the material currently used in commercial Li-ion batteries. While resolving silicon swelling and cracking during the lithiation phase1 represents a significant challenge in order to achieve a comparable cyclage stability to graphite, the reference anode material of Li-ion batteries, the promising results obtained represent a step forward in that direction.

The tests on material produced with the GEN2 are part of a series of initiatives being undertaken by HPQ in order to become a producer of silicon (Si) materials suitable for the next generation Li-Ion batteries. The tests were completed at the Centre Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications (EMT) of the INRS by Professor Lionel ROUÉ under an NSERC Engage Grant and a NSERC Engage plus Grant.

The exact composition of the material produced with the GEN2 as well as how the electrodes used in the tests were prepared are trade secrets of HPQ. HPQ will take the necessary steps to protect this invention. As part of this research project, HPQ retains all intellectual property rights in relation to this invention.

SILICON (Si) FOR LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES: A GROWING MARKET

A recent report by Wood Mackenzie Power projects that energy storage deployments are estimated to grow +1,300% from a 12 Gigawatt-hour market in 2018 to a 158 Gigawatt-hour market in 2024. This is why, despite the low utilization rate of silicon-based powders in current Li-ion batteries, demand for silicon (Si) based powders is estimated to represent an addressable market of US $ 1B by 20222 expanding at a CAGR of 38.9% between 2019 – 2024 .

About Silicon

Silicon (Si), also known as silicon metal, is one of today’s strategic materials needed to fulfil the Renewable Energy Revolution (“RER”) presently under way. Silicon does not exist in its pure state; it must be extracted from quartz (SiO 2 ), in what has historically been a capital and energy intensive process.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ) is building a portfolio of unique high value silicon products needed for the RER.

Working with PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX-V: PYR) , a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma - based processes, HPQ is developing:

The PUREVAP TM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR) , an innovative process (patent pending), which will permit the one step transformation of quartz (SiO 2 ) into high purity silicon (Si) at reduced costs, energy input, and carbon footprint that will propagate its considerable renewable energy potential ; HPQ is in the process of becoming the lowest cost (Capex and Opex) producer of silicon (Si) and high purity silicon (3N – 4N Si);

, an innovative process (patent pending), which will permit the one step transformation of quartz (SiO ) into high purity silicon (Si) at reduced costs, energy input, and carbon footprint that will propagate its considerable renewable energy potential The PUREVAP TM Silicon Nano Reactor (SiNR) , a new proprietary process that can uses different purities of silicon (Si) as feedstock, to make spherical silicon nanopowders and nanowires; HPQ objective is to become the lowest cost manufacturer of spherical Si nanopowders and silicon-based composites needed by all the manufacturers of next-generation lithium-ion batteries; During the coming months, spherical Si nanopowders and nanowires silicon-based composites samples requested by industry participants and research institutions’ will be produced using the newly upgraded Gen2 PUREVAP TM SiNR.

, a new proprietary process that can uses different purities of silicon (Si) as feedstock, to make spherical silicon nanopowders and nanowires;

HPQ is also working with industry leader Apollon Solar of France to:

Use their patented process and develop a capability to produce commercially porous silicon (Si) wafers and porous silicon (Si) powders; The collaboration will allow HPQ to become the lowest cost producer of porous silicon wafers for all-solid -state batteries and porous silicon powders for Li-ion batteries. The plan is to deliver porous Si wafer to a battery manufacturer (under NDA) for testing in 2020.



This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

