HPQ Silicon Secures UN 38.3 Certification for HPQ ENDURA+ 18650 & 21700 Cells

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company specializing in advanced materials innovation and the development of next-generation processes, is pleased to announce that it has obtained UN 38.3 certification for its first high-performance lithium-ion cells in the HPQ ENDURA+ line: the 18650 (4,000 mAh) and 21700 (6,000 mAh) formats developed with its technology partner Novacium SAS (“Novacium”).

This certification, delivered by an accredited independent laboratory, confirms that the cells meet the stringent international safety and transport requirements for lithium-ion batteries. It validates their design robustness, as well as their testing protocol and quality standards.

This milestone marks a decisive step in HPQ’s commercialization strategy.

Following the launch of the HPQ ENDURA+ brand and the start of cell production in August 2025, UN 38.3 certification now provides the regulatory clearance required for shipping, distribution, and industrial adoption. The achievement strengthens HPQ’s evolution from a research-focused company into an industrial supplier capable of producing and delivering certified products at scale.



Cylindrical 18650 and 2170 HPQ Endura+ cells.

“Obtaining UN 38.3 certification marks HPQ’s transition from R&D and lab-scale testing into a fully compliant commercial and industrial phase,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. “We’re proud to demonstrate that HPQ ENDURA+ cells are not only high-performance products but also safe, certified, and ready for global transport and export.”

To earn this certification, the HPQ Endura+ 18650 (4,000 mAh) and the HPQ Endura+ 21700 (6000 mAh) cells successfully passed all eight mandatory UN 38.3 tests:

T.1 – Altitude Simulation: safe performance at low pressure

T.2 – Thermal Cycling: –40 °C to +75 °C

T.3 – Vibration: resistance to multidirectional vibration conditions

T.4 – Shock: exposure to violent transport-level mechanical shocks

T.5 – External Short Circuit: stability under complete external short

T.6 – Crush / Impact: resilience to deformation and mechanical stress

T.7 – Overcharge: safety under abusive charging conditions

T.8 – Forced Internal Short: critical thermal-runaway assessment

“While we never doubted our ability to obtain these results, having an independent validation that our batteries cells can handle the rigorous testing protocol without any cells explosion, fire or leakage, means that our batteries cells are in Full compliance with international standards,” added Mr. Tourillon

Safety & Transport Compliance:

UN 38.3 certification confirms that HPQ ENDURA+ cells can safely withstand required stress tests (shock, temperature, short circuit, overcharge, etc.), enabling secure transport by air, sea, or land.

Ready for Global Commercialization:

With this regulatory green light, HPQ can now ship ENDURA+ cells to customers and industrial partners across North America and internationally, accelerating commercial discussions and supply agreements.

Technical Quality & Performance:

Both 18650 and 21700 formats offer high energy density (>300Wh/kg), ~1,000 charge–discharge cycles, detailed data sheets, and compatibility with existing lithium-ion batteries manufacturing infrastructure.

Industrial Strategy & Scaling Capacity:

This certification aligns with HPQ’s industrial plan to reach up to 1.5 million cells per year through its partnership with Novacium SAS, leveraging established third-party production lines.

Next and Final Step: UL1642 Certification for the U.S. Market

HPQ is now preparing for UL1642 certification, a requirement for commercial deployment in the United States. This standard evaluates:

Electrical safety (internal/external short circuit, overcharge, polarity reversal),

Thermal resistance and thermal propagation,

Mechanical durability (crush, puncture, impact).





HPQ approaches this stage with strong confidence since most UL-related tests have already been successfully completed internally by Novacium’s engineering teams — paving the way for a smooth certification process.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer ( TSX-V: HPQ ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium—of which HPQ is a shareholder—the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO₂ producer of fumed silica and high-purity silicon, with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

