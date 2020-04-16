Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

556168-6360

Press Release April 16, 2020

Hexatronic Group publishes its annual report for 2019

Hexatronics´ annual report for 2019 is available on the company website: www.hexatronicgroup.com . A printed version can be ordered from May 1, 2020, via ekonomi@hexatronic.com .

Gothenburg, April 16, 2020

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, manufactures, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Ribbonet®, Micronet™, Drytech™, Lightmate®, FibreHub™, Matrix, Viper, Stringray, Raptor, InOne and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, China, New Zealand and the US. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit www.hexatronicgroup.com .





