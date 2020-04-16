Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

16 April 2020

Board Change

Board change: Antje Hensel-Roth to be appointed Board Director

The Board of Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the Company) announces that Antje Hensel-Roth will be appointed as a Director of the Company. She will serve as Chief People and External Affairs Officer (CPEAO) and take up her position with immediate effect. She will stand for shareholder election as a Director of the Company at the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

Mrs Hensel-Roth joined ICG in in June 2018 as Head of Human Resources and has led a comprehensive drive for excellence in leadership, talent management and diversity & inclusion. She possesses extensive experience in the global asset management industry, with a particular focus on alternative investments. She has been instrumental in delivering new business initiatives and driving diversification into new investment strategies as well as positioning ICG as an employer of choice for high calibre executives across all business lines globally. As a member of the Management Committee and reporting to the Remuneration and Nominations Committees, she is already intimately familiar with the workings of the Board.

Mrs Hensel-Roth will work closely with the Company’s other Executive Directors on the Group’s strategy, with responsibility for strategic human capital management, communications and external affairs.

The Company confirms that there are no further disclosures required to be made under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Lord Davies of Abersoch, Chairman, said: "We are delighted to announce Antje Hensel-Roth’s appointment to the Board. The strength of her experience in human capital matters, as well as her strategic acumen and wide ranging insights into the global alternative investment industry will be of great value to us as we continue our growth agenda. Her appointment also reflects the vital importance we place on the strategic management of our most critical asset: the quality of our people. We look forward to welcoming Antje to the Board in April.”

Antje Hensel-Roth said: “ICG is well positioned for global growth, taking advantage of shorter-term market opportunities whilst continuing to implement a well-honed, long-term corporate strategy. I am delighted to be joining the Board at such an exciting time for the firm, with so many opportunities still ahead of us, and look forward to working with Benoît, Vijay and the broader team to continue driving our success.”

Contacts

Investor Enquiries:

Ian Stanlake

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3201 7880

Media Enquiries:

Alicia Wyllie

Corporate Communications, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3201 7994

Governance:

Andy Lewis

General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3201 7754

Notes to editors:

Interests in shares

As at the date of his this announcement, Antje Hensel-Roth and her connected persons hold 21,621 shares in the Company.

Prior roles

Prior to joining ICG, she was global co-head of the investment management practice at advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates, in which role she had acted as an advisor to ICG since 2011. Her earlier career was spent at AT Kearney and Spencer Stuart Associates.