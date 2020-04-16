Prosafe SE will defer announcement of its Q1 2020 results from 8 May 2020 till 27 May 2020.

The deferment recognises the current level of uncertainty both in the short term and in the long term on the back of Covid-19 and the oil price crash.

As announced on 14 April 2020, it further recognises the agreed extension to the forbearance from the non-payments and defaults with a majority of its lenders across its USD 1,300 million and USD 288 million facilities until 31 May 2020, and thereby allows the company to evaluate and conclude on a revised business plan as a basis for seeking a long-term financial solution with its lenders and other financial stakeholders.

The remainder of the 2020 financial calendar is unchanged.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 17 April 2020

Prosafe SE

