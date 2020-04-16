SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, and developer of Gemini, the Associative Processing Unit (APU), will announce financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 ended March 31, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's fourth quarter financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.



To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-220-8474 in the U.S. or 1-856-344-9221 for international approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 8587311. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at www.gsitechnology.com .

A replay will be available from May 7, 2020 at 7:30 pm Eastern Time through May 14, 2020 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time by dialing toll free for the U.S. 1-844-512-2921 or international 1-412-317-6671 and entering pin number 8587311. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI’s resources are currently focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and Gemini, the APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

Kim Rogers

385-831-7337

Company:

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802