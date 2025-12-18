GSI Technology to Participate Virtually in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 15, 2026

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), the inventor of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), a paradigm shift in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance compute processing, providing true compute-in-memory technology, today announced that the company’s executive team will virtually participate in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference. GSI Technology will host a virtual group presentation on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 11:00 am ET, followed by virtual one-on-ones on the same day.

For more information about the Needham conference or to arrange a virtual one-on-one meeting with GSI Technology, please contact your Needham representative. Note that the conference organizer reserves the right to modify a company’s meeting schedule, including its presentation time. Participants are advised to confirm all meeting times with the organizer or on the conference website.

A webcast of GSI Technology’s presentation will be available on the company’s website under the Events and Presentations tab: https://ir.gsitechnology.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI's resources are focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments and Gemini-I and Gemini-II, associative processing units designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Source: GSI Technology, Inc.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Hayden IR

Kim Rogers

541-904-5075

Kim@HaydenIR.com

Media Relations

Finn Partners for GSI Technology

Ricca Silverio

(415) 348-2724

gsi@finnpartners.com

Company

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802