Regulated Information

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings)

16 April 2020 at 21.00 CET

Summary of the notification

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) hereby discloses, in accordance with article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that, on 16 April 2020, it has received a transparency notification from Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etienne Schouppe BV, eight further unnamed physical persons and Galina BV, in accordance with articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007.

In their notification, Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etienne Schouppe BV, eight further unnamed physical persons and Galina BV report that, pursuant to the crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert and the conclusion or modification of an agreement to act in concert, on 7 April 2020, Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etienne Schouppe BV, nine further unnamed physical persons and Galina BV hold 7.80% of the voting rights of Nyrstar. They have thereby crossed the 7.5% threshold.

Content of the notification

The notification dated 15 April 2020 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification

Crossing of threshold by persons acting in concert

Conclusion or modification of an agreement to act in concert

Notification by

Persons acting in concert

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Kris Vansanten

Kris Vansanten BV

Quanteus Group BV

Physical person

E3V & Partners BV

Physical person

Etienne Schouppe BV

Physical person

Physical person

Physical person

Physical person

Physical person

Physical person

Physical person

Physical person

Galina BV

Date on which the threshold is crossed

07/04/2020

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

7.5

Denominator

109,873,001

Notified details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Kris Vansanten 2,000,000 2,500,000 2.28% Kris Vansanten BV 500,000 500,000 0.46% Quanteus Group BV 3,000,000 3,000,000 2.73% Subtotal 5,500,000 6,000,000 5.46% Physical person 755,155 755,155 0.69% E3V & Partners BV 494,845 744,845 0.68% Subtotal 1,250,000 1,500,000 1.37% Physical person 0 0 0.00% Etienne Schouppe BV 110,000 110,000 0.10% Subtotal 110,000 110,000 0.10% Physical person 26,000 0.02% Physical person 31,000 0.03% Galina BV 48,000 0.04% Subtotal 105,000 0.10% Physical person 61,000 61,000 0.06% Physical person 720,000 720,000 0.66% Physical person 40 0.00% Physical person 1,784 0.00% Physical person 3,590 0.00% Physical person 2,112 0.00% Physical person 62,000 0.06% Subtotal 781,000 850,526 0.77% TOTAL 8,565,526 0 7.80% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0 TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 8,565,526 7.80%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Kris Vansanten controls for 90% Kris Vansanten bv and for 75% Quanteus Group BV

Physical person controls E3V & Partners BV

Physical person controls Etienne Schouppe BV

Physical person and physical person control Galina BV

Additional information

N/A

Miscellaneous

About Nyrstar

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be

