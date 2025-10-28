Regulated Information – inside information

Nyrstar NV: Further update on decision of the FSMA Sanctions Committee of 26 September 2025

28 October 2025 at 07:00 CET

The Sanctions Committee of the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) issued a decision on 26 September 2025 in relation to the information disclosure by Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) on 30 October 2018. As noted in its press release of 28 September 2025 (see here), the Company indicated that it would carefully review this decision.

The Company remains convinced that it complied with the rules under the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and that it has always communicated accurately and truthfully. The Company is pleased that the Sanctions Committee, following a thorough investigation of the facts, indeed confirms this with regard to the Company’s communication on 30 October 2018 concerning its relationship with Trafigura and the terms of the commercial agreements, the expected EBITDA contribution from the redevelopment of Port Pirie, its solvency position, and certain aspects of its liquidity position.

The Sanctions Committee did convict the Company on two points (specifically, relating to a limited number of aspects of its communication on 30 October 2018 concerning its liquidity position, as well as the late notification to the FSMA of the delay of disclosure of inside information) and imposed an administrative fine of EUR 80,000 in this respect. The Company does not agree with this. Nevertheless, after careful consideration, it has decided not to lodge an appeal before the Market Court against the Sanctions Committee’s decision. In making this decision, the Company took into account, among other things, the fact that the Sanctions Committee dismissed the majority of the allegations, as well as the amount of the imposed fine.

As outlined in the press release of 26 October 2025 (see here), certain shareholders of the Company filed a petition with the Market Court on Friday, 24 October 2025, seeking to appeal the Sanctions Committee’s decision. The Company disputes the allegations made by these shareholders. It is currently reviewing and analysing the petition, and will defend its position in the proceedings.

