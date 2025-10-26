Regulated Information – inside information

Nyrstar NV: Update on decision of the FSMA Sanctions Committee of 26 September 2025

26 October 2025 at 22:30 CET

The Sanctions Committee of the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) issued a decision on 26 September 2025 in relation to the information disclosure by Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) on 30 October 2018. The Company provided a description of this decision in its press release of 28 September 2025 (see here).

On the evening of Friday 24 October 2025, the Company was informed that certain shareholders had filed a petition earlier that day with the Market Court to appeal the Sanctions Committee’s decision. The shareholders have involved the Company and the directors who were in office on 30 October 2018 in their appeal.

In their petition, the claimant shareholders request the Market Court to order production of certain documents, to annul the Sanctions Committee’s decision, and to substitute it with its own ruling. Specifically, they request the Market Court to:

confirm the decision that the Company has infringed the prohibition on market manipulation in relation to the grievance upheld by the Sanctions Committee and the obligation to immediately notify the FSMA following the deferred disclosure of inside information;

determine that the Company also infringed the prohibition on market manipulation in relation to the grievances dismissed by the Sanctions Committee; and

establish that the directors who were in office on 30 October 2018 participated in these infringements and should be sanctioned appropriately.

In subordinate order, the shareholders request that the decision of the Sanctions Committee be annulled and the case referred back to the FSMA to assess which other parties should be involved in the proceedings, and, in the most subordinate order, to mandate additional investigation in this respect.

The Company disputes the allegations made by the claimant shareholders. It remains convinced that it complied with the rules under the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and that it communicated accurately and truthfully.

The Company will further review and analyse the petition and will defend its position in the proceedings. It will also determine any actions it may need to take and will inform the market as necessary.

Attachment