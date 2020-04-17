AS Tallinna Vesi invites its shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for the first quarter of 2020. The webinar is scheduled for 24 April 2020 at 11 am (EET) and will be held in English.



The webinar will be hosted by the Chairman of the Board Karl Heino Brookes and Chief Financial Officer Kristi Ojakäär. The questions will be answered by Karl Heino Brookes and Kristi Ojakäär after the presentation. We encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar to eliis.randver@tvesi.ee.



To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7548035578717670412. The registration is open until 24 April at 10 am (EET). When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only a few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically.



Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.tallinnavesi.ee and on Nasdaq Baltic YouTube account.



Eliis Randver

Head of Customer Relations and Communications

Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 626 2275

Eliis.randver@tvesi.ee

