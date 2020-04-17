GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 17 APRIL 2020 AT 15.30

Gofore appoints Teppo Talvinko as Chief Financial Officer and Elja Kirjavainen as Director of Advisory Services

The Executive Management Team of Gofore will change as of 1 May 2020. Teppo Talvinko will start as the company's new CFO, replacing Petteri Venola, who has held the position of CFO for several years. As announced on 21 November 2019, CFO Petteri Venola gave notification of leaving his position during 2020. In addition, Elja Kirjavainen, CEO of Silver Planet Oy, part of the Gofore Group, will join the Executive Management Team with responsibility for Gofore's digital change advisory services.

Teppo Talvinko (born 1966) has previously worked at Nurminen Logistics Oyj as the Group's CFO, at Maintpartner Oy as the CFO for Finland and Estonia, and at Ixonos Plc as the Group's CFO. Talvinko has a master's degree in economics and business administration.

Elja Kirjavainen (born 1974), will continue as the CEO of Silver Planet Oy, a subsidiary focusing on management consulting, and will now join the Executive Management Team. During his time, Silver Planet’s revenue has tripled, and the company has remained highly profitable. Previously, he has worked at Capgemini for several years in sales and business development positions, among other things, in an international environment. Kirjavainen has a master's degree in technology.

“I warmly welcome Teppo and Elja to the Executive Management Team. They add to our strength in key areas of the company. Teppo has valuable experience, skills, and views in the management and development of financial operations in listed companies. Gofore has grown rapidly and Teppo will play a key role in supporting growth”, says Mikael Nylund, CEO of Gofore.

“Elja, in turn, will play a significant role in enabling growth. As a Group, we are one of the strongest in digitalisation advisors in the Finnish society, with approximately 200 consultants. Elja's task is to lead the development of this business on the Group level”.

Petteri Venola, who is leaving Gofore's Executive Management Team and his position, will act as an advisor in the company during the orientation of his successor.

Following the aforementioned changes, the members of the Executive Management Team are from 1 May 2020:

Mikael Nylund, CEO

Teppo Talvinko, CFO

Juha Virtanen, Sales Director

Terhi Vesanen, Chief Growth Officer

Petra Sievinen, Director, Marketing and communications

Elja Kirjavainen, Director, Digital change advisory services

Ville Tuominen, International Business

Aki Kokkalainen, Site Lead, Helsinki

Kristiina Härkönen, Chief Sustainability Officer

Further enquiries:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com



Certified Adviser Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210

Gofore Plc is a Finnish digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. We're made up of close to 600 people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia - top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn to know us better at www.gofore.com.

