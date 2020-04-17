Press release

17 April 2020, 16:50

Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes Annual Report for 2019

The annual report is available on the company's website, www.sdiptech.se as of April 17th.

The annual report is distributed by mail to the shareholders who so requested and can also be ordered via info@sdiptech.com

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, IR & PR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

Sdiptech's common share of series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758.

Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Sdiptechs Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank, +46 8 463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se. Further information is available on the company’s website: www.sdiptech.se

Sdiptech AB Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 1,750 m in sales and is based in Stockholm.

The information was provided by the above contact person for publication 17 April 2020 at 16:50 CEST.

