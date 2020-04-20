Oslo, Norway, 20 April 2020
Vistin Pharma ASA will release its first quarter 2020 results on Thursday 23 April 2020. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on Thursday 23 April at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.
The conference call will be held in Norwegian.
The first quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:
Telephone conference:
Confirmation Code:........ 5385809
International Dial-In:........ +44 (0) 2071 928000
Norway, Oslo:................ +47 23960264
United States, New York: +16315107495
Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/za9hkqym
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com
About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com
Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.
Vistin Pharma ASA
Oslo, NORWAY
